Q4 2019 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fluence Corporation Q4 2019 Quarterly Update Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Henry CharrabÃ©, CEO. Please go ahead.



Henry J. CharrabÃ©,Fluence Corporation Limited-MD - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning to those of you in Australia, and good evening to our U.S. listeners. My name is Henry CharrabÃ©, and I'm Managing Director and CEO of Fluence, and I'm joined on the call today by Francesco Fragasso, our Chief Financial Officer.



To begin the call, I will start by providing some details about our operational performance over Q4 2019, and importantly, the positive outlook for Fluence in 2020. I will then hand over the call to Francesco to cover the Q4 cash flow metrics, and finally, we will answer questions you may have.



I also want to note that all financial references are in U.S. dollars and then we will make forward-looking statements, which are protected under the safe harbor