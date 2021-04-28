Q1 2021 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Richard Irving - Fluence Corporation Limited - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Harmony. And good morning to those in Australia, good evening to those joining from the US. As you all have seen, we are happy to have filed our business update and 4C within the last hour or so. And we're very comfortable with the results that we've been able to share with you for the first quarter of the year.



We see that we're making strong progress on repositioning the business, and we also have a healthy pipeline of business in all of our key geographies, which, as a reminder, are China, Southeast Asia, North America around water as a service, and the Middle East.



We've now sold 250 MABR plants. Those of you who remember the early days back in 2017 when we sold our first plant, and it was very much a brand new technology. And in the water space,