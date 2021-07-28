Q2 2021 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fluence Corporation quarterly update Q2 FY 2021. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Richard Irving, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.



Richard Irving - Fluence Corporation Limited - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Alexi, appreciate the kind introduction. And good evening to US investors, good morning to those in Australia. It's a pleasure to be able to chat with you again and answer your questions.



I guess the first comment I would make is that I have to say I feel incredibly proud of the progress that this company is making amidst a situation with COVID which I'm not sure is going to go away anytime soon. We are learning to live with this despite the fact that the quarantines present a major headwind for our business in terms of slowing down orders, not losing them, but slowing them.



And we are making, I think, very impressive progress. When you look at the revenue growth -- whether you look at Q2 last year to this year, up 169%, or last-quarter Q1 to this