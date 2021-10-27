Q3 2021 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Richard Irving - Fluence Corporation Limited - Chairman & CEO
Welcome to all of you on the line. Good afternoon, evening to those calling from the US. Good morning to those in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. And a pleasure to be able to bring you our third-quarter activities report.
As you've been hearing now from me for a long time, it seems, too long, we continue to experience COVID headwinds in the business. And what I mean by that is the quarantines that our teams have to go through, particularly in Asia, is a major obstacle to face-to-face meeting and does tend to slow down businesses, slow down the execution of some projects, et cetera.
Nevertheless, through a tremendous amount of assistance from the part of our team, we are delivering as expected on the business so far this year. As evidenced by the numbers, I think you are seeing strong revenue growth. You're seeing strong bookings and backlog on Smart products. So it's really confirming a shift to Smart products that is happening.
And we're seeing continued cost down improvement, despite the fact that we already
