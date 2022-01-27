Q4 2021 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Richard Irving - Fluence Corporation Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you, [Harmony]. And good morning to those in Australia, and good afternoon and evening to those joining from the US or Europe and Asia. Thank you for joining us. We're very pleased to be able to present to you our results for our calendar 2021 as well as the highlights and achievements from the most recent quarter, like our fiscal Q4.



And before we get into the numbers themselves, I think it's worth reflecting on the fact that this was really a landmark year for not only, of course, the second year of the COVID pandemic that people had to suffer or struggle through, but also the fact that some major achievements, I think -- I know has been gotten across the line by Fluence. For example, 2021 was the year where we really moved our proprietary MABR wastewater treatment technology into the mainstream, including successfully selling and commissioning plants, treating over 100,000 people's wastewater and getting follow-on orders over the back of that.



2021 was also the year our MABR product line covered the full