Q1 2022 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Richard Irving - Fluence Corporation Limited - Chairman



Thank you, Kelly, and welcome to you all. Those in Australia, good morning. Those in the US, good afternoon, good evening and the rest of the world, thank you for hanging on perhaps at a very inhospitable time. We do appreciate your joining us today. Very happy to be able to talk to you about our first quarter results.



And very importantly, also to be able to introduce to you Tom Pokorsky, who joins us as CEO. He joined us in the middle of March, and it is his first call with you all. And as we've said in today's release, Tom and I anticipate being in Melbourne, Sydney the week of May 23rd. And so, we do hope that we have the opportunity to meet some of you. We will be at our AGM in person. That's our plan subject, of course, to being allowed by government. So hopefully that will happen. So without further ado, I would be delighted now to introduce you to Tom, our new CEO.



Tom Pokorsky - Fluence Corporation Limited - CEO and Managing Director



Well, thank you, Richard. Good morning, good evening,