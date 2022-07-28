Q2 2022 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Tom Pokorsky - Fluence Corporation Limited - CEO and MD



Good morning, good evening, depending on where you are in the world. And thank you all for dialing in to hear our first-half and second-quarter update.



I'm pleased to be here to fill you in on the accomplishments of (technical difficulty) in the first half of the year. We are continuing to make progress on our strategic objectives. As noted in the business update, and you'll hear more from Francesco in detail, in the first half, the bookings and revenues are significantly higher than the first half of 2021. Some particular interest to us is that 80% of the SPS revenues for Q2 are from areas outside of China, which was in fact, one of our strategic goals for the year.



Even with these increasing numbers. We are also continuing to manage expenses and become more efficient. I've traveled around and spent the last couple of months going to our business units to get a better feel for the businesses. I have found that in addition to having extremely capable and talented employees, there are some additional improvements we can make to even