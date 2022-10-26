Q3 2022 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Tom Pokorsky - Fluence Corporation Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Good day. Thanks to all of you for calling in. We really appreciate it. As the moderator said, I am Tom Pokorsky, the CEO. And along with me are Richard Irving, our Chairman; and Natalya Medinina, our VP and Corporate Controller.



As you will hear a little bit more from Natalya later, we had a solid third quarter. And all numbers were virtually -- every number was virtually higher than last year year-over-year as Natalya will get into. We had a particularly strong September from an EBITDA standpoint, and that brought us to a positive EBITDA state year-to-date.



A particular interest in the third quarter, we made an announcement earlier that we booked our first wastewater project as a service. We sold an MABR system to a resort in Jamaica, which will be giving us -- when started out, will be giving us $175,000 a year, recurring revenue for up to 10 years.



We do continue to see some slowdowns in China as many of our projects are being delayed due to the COVID restrictions. We did not expect this to change much