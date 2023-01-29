Q4 2022 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Tom Pokorsky - Fluence Corporation Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Thank you, Rachel. And all of you. Welcome to the Fluence January 2023 quarterly business update. Thank you all for taking the time to join us. As the moderator introduced, I am Tom Pokorsky, CEO and Managing Director. Joining me on the call is Richard Irving, our Chairman.



In addition, I'd like to introduce you to our brand-new CFO, Ben Fash. I'm very excited Ben has agreed to join Fluence. I had the opportunity to previously work with Ben at another very successful water company and know he's exactly what Fluence needs to help us profitably grow the business. Ben's addition is just one more addition into our increasingly improved executive management team. This year, we've upgraded quite a bit, and I believe we have one of the best executive management teams in the water business right now.



Well, we had a very active fourth quarter. Even with continued COVID challenges in China as well as some global supply and shipping issues, we did finish strong from an EBITDA standpoint. As noted in our report, we finished the