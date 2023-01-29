Jan 29, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
Tom Pokorsky - Fluence Corporation Limited - CEO & Managing Director
Thank you, Rachel. And all of you. Welcome to the Fluence January 2023 quarterly business update. Thank you all for taking the time to join us. As the moderator introduced, I am Tom Pokorsky, CEO and Managing Director. Joining me on the call is Richard Irving, our Chairman.
In addition, I'd like to introduce you to our brand-new CFO, Ben Fash. I'm very excited Ben has agreed to join Fluence. I had the opportunity to previously work with Ben at another very successful water company and know he's exactly what Fluence needs to help us profitably grow the business. Ben's addition is just one more addition into our increasingly improved executive management team. This year, we've upgraded quite a bit, and I believe we have one of the best executive management teams in the water business right now.
Well, we had a very active fourth quarter. Even with continued COVID challenges in China as well as some global supply and shipping issues, we did finish strong from an EBITDA standpoint. As noted in our report, we finished the
Q4 2022 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 29, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...