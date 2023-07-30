Q2 2023 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Doug Brown - Fluence Corporation Limited - Chairman



Thank you and welcome to our Q2 '23 review. It's been an interesting quarter. Well, orders received have been a little bit below what we expected. We've had a number of indications of interest letters -- letters of intent or verbal confirmations of orders that we have not recorded because we don't record them until we actually get the purchase order. So we're encouraged by the development of the pipeline, you'll hear about the pipeline has grown significantly and it puts us in a good position for the second half of this year.



I will turn the conference over to Ben Fash, our CFO, who will take you through the financial update, and then we'll talk -- we'll hear from Tom Pokorsky about the business development and operations of the company. Ben?



Ben Fash - Fluence Corporation Limited - CFO



Yes. Thank you very much, Doug, and thank you to everyone for joining the call today. Please note that all the discussions regarding financial results are on an unaudited basis adjustment at this point in time. So for