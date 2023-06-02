Jun 02, 2023 / NTS GMT

Keith Coughlan - European Metals Holdings Limited - Executive Chairman



And yeah, Tim, thanks for having me on board. And thank you for everyone for your attendance. So yes, as Tim mentioned, Cinovec Project in Europe, in the Czech Republic on the border with Germany, a historic underground tin mine that stopped producing tin back in the late 80s -- 1980s after the wall came down. But with a very, very large lithium endowment. If we can please have a quick look at the disclaimer and then move on to the next slide. Thank you.



So important distinction, Cinovec will be a fully integrated battery chemical project. So we're not producing a concentrate, we're going through two final products of either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide, depending on the demand equation. We can produce both of those precursor chemicals to battery grade. We've done that previously independently verified. But right now, we're in the process of some rock cycle works, some pilot plant work to produce battery grade samples, which we'll be able to then use with them with potential off-takers. But Cinovec, as I mentioned, it's a