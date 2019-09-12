Empire Company Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 12, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Please welcome Jim Dickson, Chair of the Board.



James Malcolm Dickson - Empire Company Limited - Chairman



Well it's 11:03. I had trouble getting everybody in the room, so I've already lost control of the meeting. So that's not a good sign, but anyway. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Empire Company Limited. My name is Jim Dickson, as was just announced, and I'm Chair of the Board, and I will be chairing the meeting today.



So before we begin today's meeting, I would like to recognize 2 very special guests who are in attendance with us here today. First, David Sobey, who is Chair Emeritus of Sobeys, David is over here. Welcome, David. And right in front is Donald Sobey, Chair Emeritus of Empire Company Limited. Through their careers with Sobeys and Empire, David and Donald stewarded our business through public offerings and privatizations, major acquisitions, some divestitures, numerous transformative initiatives, all focused on long-term growth of Empire, while at the same time