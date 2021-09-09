Empire Company Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Empire Company Limited Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded.



Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. The company cautions that such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. The company refers you to the Empire news release and MD&A for more information on these assumptions and factors.



I would now like to turn the presentation over to Mr. Jim Dickson, Chair of Empire Company Limited.



James Malcolm Dickson - Empire Company Limited - Independent Chairman



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Empire Company Limited. My name is Jim Dickson and I am Chair of the Board of Empire, and I will be chairing the meeting today.



In response to the ongoing public health impacts of COVID-19 and to mitigate