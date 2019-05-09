Q4 2019 Emmis Communications Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome and thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you object, you may disconnect at this time. May I introduce your speaker for today, Kate, at Emmis. Please go ahead.



Kate Healey Snedeker - Emmis Communications Corporation - Media & IR Contact



Hi, Louis. Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's Emmis Communications conference call regarding fourth quarter and full year earnings. I want to extend a special welcome to all the Emmis employees joining us and listening in. We'll begin in just a moment with opening comments from Emmis' Chairman and CEO, Jeff Smulyan; and Ryan Hornaday, EVP, CFO and Treasurer.



After opening comments from Jeff and Ryan, we'll respond to the questions that have been submitted via e-mail to [email protected]. A playback of the call will be available for the next week by dialing (402) 998-0859.



This conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer