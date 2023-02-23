Q4 2022 Emera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Emera, Inc. Q4 2022 Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dave Bezanson. Please go ahead, sir.



Dave Bezanson - Emera Energy Inc. - VP of IR & Pensions



Thank you, Laura, and thank you, all for joining us this morning for Emera's fourth quarter 2022 conference call and live webcast. Emera's fourth quarter earnings release was distributed this morning via Newswire and the financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the presentation being referenced on this call are available on our website at emera.com. Joining me for this morning's call are Scott Balfour, Emera's President and Chief Executive Officer; Greg Blunden, Emera's Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Emera's management team.



Before we begin, I'd like to advise you that this morning's discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement contained in the supporting slide. Today's discussion and presentation