Enad Global 7 AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Robin Flodin - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-CEO



Welcome to EG7's interim report of quarter 1. Today, I'm going to say a few words about the quarter, and then look into what we see the future of the year looking like. We're going to have a little bit look at the financial development of the quarter and some comments there. And then something that many shareholders has been asking us to talk more about, the game pipeline.



During the first quarter of 2020, EG7, as a group, had almost 1,000% increase of revenue if you compare it to the first quarter of last year. Not only that, but we also have 20 projects in development, both for publishing side and our internal development that we're super excited about. And Petrol has over 40 projects in the pipeline for marketing, which the last one was Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Warzone.



Something that's really important, I think, to talk about is COVID-19 that has affected the world and we have tried our best here at the company to do what we can to lower the spread just here, locally, in Sweden by making