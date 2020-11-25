Nov 25, 2020 / NTS GMT

Robin Flodin - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Welcome to this presentation of EG7's quarterly report and our latest acquisition of Piranha Games. My name is Robin Flodin. I am the CEO and Co-Founder of EG7.



EG7 is aiming to become the world's greatest ecosystem for games companies in the world. We are all about acquiring companies, improving companies, actively finding synergies and making these game companies even greater than they were before we acquired them. The way we do this is through our service platform. With Petrol, the world's greatest marketing agency who already to date worked with some of the biggest companies in this industry, from Activision, Embracer, Ubisoft, Sony, Nintendo, to name a few, with Sold Out a publisher that is already, today, delivering titles around the globe for Team17, Rebellion and Frontier, but also, of course, on all digital platform.



With a world-class developer network, with proprietary technology with a great amount of data, but already to date, having 2 million active monthly users, we have a