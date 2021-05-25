Q1 2021 Enad Global 7 AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this Q1 presentation with EG7. With us today, we have CEO and Co-Founder, Robin Flodin, who will go over that report, and I will come back afterwards for the Q&A session. So over to you, Robin.



Robin Flodin - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Thank you very much. And I also want to welcome all of the investors and also all of the gamers that I know is always watching. I know that you're always very excited about game announcements, but I want to remind everyone who's a gamer that those will come through our gaming channels, but you're very welcome to sit in and listen to the strategy of the company.



So let's get into it. This is the best quarter in EG7's history, and I'm extremely proud of the team's performance to be able to deliver this. We've had 100% increase in revenue from last year's quarter 1 and 500% increase in profit EBITDA level since quarter 1. We also closed a SEK 1.1 billion transaction Innova Games, which is really furthering our