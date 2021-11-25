Q3 2021 Enad Global 7 AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Joakim BÃ¥ge -



Hello, and thank you for tuning into this live Q3 earnings report presentation with EG7. My name is Joakim BÃ¥ge, and I am your moderator today. With us from the U.S., we have acting CEO, Ji Ham. I'm going to hand it over to you, Ji, shortly. And then I'll be back after the presentation to moderate the Q&A session.



If you have any questions for Ji during the presentation, you can e-mail them to the Investor Relations inbox by clicking on the e-mail icon, and I will get to as many of them as possible afterwards.



So with no further ado, please go ahead, Ji.



Ji Ham - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-Acting CEO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Q3 earnings presentation today. Real quickly on the agenda side of things. I will be stepping through really 3 groups of information, first of which is a quick overview of EG7 as we are today, and then we'll get into our Q3 financial performance. And then looking forward, what the future for EG7 is.



Next slide, please. So this is