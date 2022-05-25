Q1 2022 Enad Global 7 AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Ludvig Andersson -



Hello. Welcome to this Q1 presentation with Enad Global 7. My name is Ludvig Andersson, and I will be your moderator during this call. Together with me to present, we have our acting CEO, Ji Ham; and our Deputy CEO and CFO, Fredrik Ruden.



After the presentation, we will have a quick Q&A session and we'll try to answer as many questions as we can. (Operator Instructions) But now, over to you, Ji.



Ji Ham - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-Acting CEO



Great. Thanks, Ludvig. Welcome.



Let's go to the first slide. A quick recap introduction of the company. EG7 is an emerging gaming group with a broad set of expertise across a number of vectors in gaming: Games as a Service with Daybreak and Big Blue Bubble, with our portfolio of live service games; game development, so we have investments across first-party titles that we're making in both live service as premium products; publishing pipeline that we're building out with Fireshine formerly known as Sold Out in both physical and growing digital pipeline with