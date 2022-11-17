Q3 2022 Enad Global 7 AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ludvig Andersson;IRManager



Good morning and welcome to this Q3 presentation with Enad Global 7. My name is Ludvig Andersson and I will be your moderator today. Together with me to present, we have EG7's acting CEO, Ji Ham; and Deputy CEO and CFO, Fredrik Ruden.



Ji Ham - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-Acting CEO



Ji Ham - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-Acting CEO



Thanks, Ludvig. Good morning. Thank you for joining us this morning for our Q3 presentation. We're happy to present some strong numbers for the quarter. We'll dive right in.



Net revenue for the quarter came in at SEK 445 million, which represents 26% year-over-year growth and also very strong organic growth rate of 19%. This represents our fourth consecutive quarter, showing consistent growth and strong profitability. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was SEK 113 million and that represents 25%