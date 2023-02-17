Q4 2022 Enad Global 7 AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Ludvig Andersson -



Good morning, and welcome to this year-end and Q4 presentation with EG7. My name is Ludvig Andersson, and I will be your moderator during this call. With me here to present, we have the company's acting CEO, Ji Ham; and Deputy CEO and CFO, Fredrik Ruden. After the presentation, we will have a short Q&A session. So feel free to e-mail your questions to the Investor Relations e-mail. But now over to you, Ji.



Ji Ham - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-Acting CEO



Thanks, Ludvig. Thank you all for joining us this morning for our earnings presentation. The group ended the year quite strong, and we're excited to share the results. Next slide. For Q4, net revenue came in at SEK 559 million, representing 12% growth year-on-year. Margins were very strong with adjusted EBITDA coming in at SEK 179 million, nearly doubling from the year before and achieving 32% margin. Solid operating cash flow for the quarter with SEK 140 million.



For the full year, net revenue totaled SEK 1.87 billion. That's 27% growth year-on-year and 6.2%