May 16, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Ludvig Andersson - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-IR Manager
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of EG7's first quarter for 2023. My name is Ludvig Andersson, and I will be your moderator here today.
Together with me to present, we have the company's acting CEO, Ji Ham; and the company's Deputy CEO and CFO, Fredrik Ruden.
After the presentation, we will have a short Q&A session. So if you have any questions, please feel free to e-mail them to the company's IR e-mail.
But now without any further ado, over to you, Ji.
Ji Ham - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-Acting CEO
Thanks, Ludvig. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We have some excellent results to share.
Let's go to the next slide. We started out the year very strongly for Q1 with Q1 net revenues coming in at SEK 572 million, representing 43% growth and adjusted EBITDA was very strong with SEK 190 million, representing 33% margin and almost 80% growth year-over-year and strong operating cash
Q1 2023 Enad Global 7 AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...