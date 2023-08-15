Q2 2023 Enad Global 7 AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Ludvig Andersson - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-IR Manager



Good morning, and warm welcome to this Q2 presentation with EG7. My name is Ludvig Andersson, and I will be your moderator during this call. Together with me to present, we have the company's acting CEO, Ji Ham; and Deputy CEO and CFO, Fredrik Ruden. After presentation, we will have a short Q&A session. So please feel free to send in your questions to the company's Investor Relations e-mail. But now without any further ado, over to you, Ji.



Ji Ham - Enad Global 7 AB(publ)-Director&Acting CEO



Thanks, Ludvig. Good morning. Welcome. Thank you all for joining us this morning. Let's go to the next slide. We had another great quarter, another solid quarter with great results. For the second quarter key financial highlights here with net revenues coming in at SEK 483 million for the period, representing 4.3% annual growth. One thing to note, however, is that sequentially from Q1 to Q2, you will notice that our results are