Mar 25, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Lars A. Rosumek - E.ON SE - Head of Communications & Political Affairs
Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to today's Annual Results Press Conference of E.ON SE. Because of this exceptional situation, it is only a virtual press conference as it has been the situation in many other companies. If you would like to follow the webcast, please switch your conference call to mute and vice versa.
At this juncture, I would like to introduce myself as the new Head of Communications and Political Affairs of E.ON SE. And I hope that we will have the opportunity to meet personally later, that is, as soon as possible because, unfortunately, this is not able -- this is not possible today.
With us here today is the CEO of E.ON SE, Johannes Teyssen; and the CFO, Marc Spieker. And of course, you would like to hear our view of the potential consequences of the coronavirus on our business. And that's why our press conference will start with some clear statements on our responsibility as an energy utility for the company in this current situation. And then we will explain the potential repercussions on
Q4 2019 E.ON SE Earnings Press Conference Transcript
