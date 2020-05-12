Q1 2020 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg, who will start today's conference.



Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg - E.ON SE - Head of IR



Many thanks. Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our Q1 results presentation. Thank you for joining via telephone or webcast. Today, I'm here with our CFO, Marc Spieker. We will inform you about the operational and financial development in the first quarter 2020 and our outlook for the remainder of the year.



For the first time today, we will report on our combined operations as the innogy activities are now fully integrated in the reporting lines of E.ON. As usual, we will only highlight the main messages to leave enough room for questions.



With that, over to you, Marc.



Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much, Verena, and a warm welcome also from my side.



Before I provide you with some color on the current situation in the context of corona, I would like to draw your attention to the