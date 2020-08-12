Q2 2020 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the E.ON's Half Year 2020 Results Conference Call. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Dr. Johannes Teyssen, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg - E.ON SE - Head of IR
Yes. I just wanted to do a brief introduction here. This is Verena. Hello, everybody. A warm welcome from my side before we -- I hand over to Johannes. Many thanks for joining our H1 results call today. I'm here with actually Johannes and Marc, who will guide you through our business development and outlook. And with that, over to you, Johannes.
Johannes Teyssen - E.ON SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Thank you, Verena. Good morning, and a very warm welcome from my side. We are happy, and I repeat that we are happy to provide detailed and positive view about yet another successful quarter and outlook of E.ON. My extremely positive stance comes from very concrete
