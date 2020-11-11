Nov 11, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to E.ON's Q3 2020 Results Conference Call. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg, who will start today's conference. Please go ahead.
Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg - E.ON SE - Head of IR
Many thanks. Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our Q3 results presentation. I'm here with Marc today, who will briefly guide you through the key topics. Afterwards, we are happy to answer any questions.
With that, over to you, Marc.
Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board
Yes. Thank you, Verena, for the crisp introduction, and I will try to keep it equally crisp. Good morning, and a warm welcome from my side. During the third quarter, we have achieved a very strong operational performance throughout all our businesses. This gives us a lot of confidence for the remainder of the year. We maintained our full year outlook 2020 despite an
Q3 2020 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...