Q4 2020 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg - E.ON SE - Head of IR



Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our full year 2020 results presentation. It's a pleasure for me to be here with Johannes, Leo and Marc today. We will kick it all off with Johannes and a focus on our 2020 performance, followed by Leo, who will give you a first insight on his top priorities going forward and concluding with Marc on financials and outlook. After the presentation, Johannes and Marc will be available for your questions.



With that, over to you, Johannes.



Johannes A. Teyssen - E.ON SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Verena, and thank you to analysts and investors. My 44th and last call. So for a very last time, good morning. As we have a packed call today, I will give my best to be as crisp as possible but likely fail.



With that, I will directly turn the focus to my main message. I'm proud that I can hand over the house in very good shape after completing the strategic repositioning of the company. 3 points, which will clearly