E.ON SE Annual Shareholders Meeting (German) Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Karl-Ludwig Kley - E.ON SE - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby open the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 2021 of E.ON SE. And on behalf of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, I'd like to welcome you most heartily. My welcome applies to our shareholders and those who represent shareholders and the press. We're delighted that you have followed our invitation to attend this general meeting.



Given the continuing pandemic, we've been obliged this year, once again, to hold this general meeting without the physical presence of shareholders and their proxies as a purely virtual meeting.



From the Supervisory Board, I have alongside me, Mr. Christoph Schmitz as Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board. You can see here, Andreas Schmitz, who is the Chair of our Audit and Risk Committee. He's here, too. And then -- now we can see Christoph Schmitz, there we go. And in the foreground, you can see the Head, Mr. Birnbaum, who is here as a member of the Board of Management, indeed the Chair of it. We also have Mr. Spieker, our CFO.