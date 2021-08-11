Q2 2021 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the webcast of E.ON SE. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Martina Burger, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Martina Burger -



Thank you. Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our H1 results presentation. Thank you for joining via telephone or webcast. Today, I'm here with our CEO, Leo, and our CFO, Marc. Verena can't join today in person as she is enjoying an extended summer break after the birth of her second child. She will be back with us in September.



Leo will guide you through the highlights of the first half of 2021, while Marc will give you an update on our financial performance and the outlook for the remainder of the year. As usual, we will only highlight the main messages to leave enough room for your questions.



With that, over to you, Leo.



Leonhard Birnbaum - E.ON SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you, Martina, and good