Q4 2021 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg - E.ON SE - Head of IR



Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our full year results presentation. Thank you for taking the time to join us in this particular market environment that we are facing at the moment. I'm here with Leo and Marc today, and we are hosting a truly hybrid event on the E.ON side as Leo is here with me personally, and Marc is joining us here with this video stream.



We are starting with Leo, who will give you an overview of E.ON's positioning in the current situation.together with the business highlights of 2022, and Marc will follow up with our financial performance, including the outlook for 2022. As usual, you will have enough room for questions, enough time for questions. With that, over to Leo.



Leonhard Birnbaum - E.ON SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Verena, thank you. Good morning, everyone, also from my side. Actually, we have delivered very successful results for the fiscal year 2021. The numbers look good. We have performed operationally well, and that despite many