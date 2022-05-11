Q1 2022 E.ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Verena Nicolaus-Kronenberg - E.ON SE - Head of IR



Yes. Good morning, dear analysts and investors. Welcome to our first quarter results presentation. Thanks for taking the time today to join us. I'm here with Marc. And yes, he will guide you through our Q1 results. Of course, we will leave enough room for questions after the presentation.



And with that, over to you, Marc.



Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Verena, and welcome, everyone, to our Q1 results call. Before I start with the actual presentation about our quarterly results, let me dedicate some words of solidarity to the Ukraine. We continue to condemn the war which Russia has brought about Ukraine. We see extraordinary moments of braveness and strength. This is an example to all of us. Our thoughts are with the people in the Ukraine and with those people who had to leave their homes. We hope that the war will end soon and that peace and freedom will return to Europe soon.



Millions of refugees have crossed the borders of Slovakia,