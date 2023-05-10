Q1 2023 E ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Iris Eveleigh -



Hello, everyone. Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our First Quarter '23 Financial Results Call. Thank you for taking the time to join us.



Today, I'm here together with our CFO, Marc Spieker, who will give a brief update on our financials. As always, we will leave enough room for your questions after the presentation.



With that, over to you, Marc.



Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much, Iris, and a warm welcome as well from my side. Looking at our first quarter results, let me highlight 3 messages.



First, we have seen a strong financial and operational first quarter in both our business segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. As you would expect, this performance was driven by investment-backed organic growth as well as solid business execution in volatile commodity markets. In addition, we have seen positive timing effects that I will elaborate on later.



Second key message, we confirm our 2023 outlook. We still keep a cautious stance on our assumptions. For