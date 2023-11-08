Q3 2023 E ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Iris Eveleigh -



Hello, everyone. The analysts and investors, welcome to our 9 months results call. Thank you for taking the time to join us. Today, I'm here together with our CFO, Marc Spieker, who will give an update on our financials. As always, we will leave enough room for your questions after the presentation.



With that, over to you, Marc.



Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Iris, and a warm welcome to everyone from my side as well. With our 9 months results, we continue to deliver strong earnings in both our businesses, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. On top, we have progressed very well on the execution of our CapEx acceleration plan. Let me take you through the highlights of the third quarter step by step.



First, we are successfully ramping up our delivery capacity in our Energy Networks business. In the first 9 months of this year, we invested 40% more year-over-year. And with that, we are ahead of our own delivery targets for the first 3 quarters. This outperformance enables us to increase our