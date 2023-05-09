May 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Sean Samson - EV Nickel Inc. - President, CEO, & Director



Thanks, everybody. I have many slides as well. I'll try to zip through the material, though, because I recognize the screen is quite small. And I promise I tried to make my font bigger.



I'm going to go through a few areas. I'll give you a bit of my macro background. I'm bullish on nickel, no surprise there. Then I'll talk through a bit more about my project, which is based in Canada. And then I'm very interested to talk about the innovation work we're doing, which we talk under an umbrella we refer to as Clean Nickel, our trademarked term, and then I'll run through our evaluation.



So my view of the world is that there's not enough nickel for the electric vehicles with the plans that are out there. Also, the electric vehicles require nickel with the lower carbon cost, which really requires a shift in our industry.



So miners are not used to genuinely making changes. We've put a lot of sort of lipstick on our business over the recent past with ESG. But quantifying the carbon cost for nickel units is very real, and it's