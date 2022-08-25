Aug 25, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Veerle De Wit - EVS Broadcast Equipment SA - CFO
Good afternoon. Good morning, everyone. So welcome to this results of first-half 2022 for EVS Broadcast Equipment. I will take you through the agenda just after this opening statement that you see on the slide.
We start by mentioning that this presentation next to our first-half 2022 performance also contains some forward-looking statements. Obviously, these statements are based on our current expectations and management's assessment of the environment we operate in. We do declare that these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to a materially different statement in the future.
We will elaborate on some of these risks during the presentation. But there are also other market risks that could affect our statements that we explicitly comment -- don't explicitly comment on. These risks potentially -- can contain potential technology changes, market requirements, price pressure from competition, or any others.
If we go to the agenda, we have the following points. First of all, we will start
Q2 2022 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 25, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...