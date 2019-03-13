Q3 2019 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies conference call for third quarter ended January 31, 2019, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Director of Finance and myself, Brian Campbell.



Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



I'd like to start with a few highlights and then Doug will go into more detail. First off, we're pleased to report sales for the third quarter were up 21% year-over-year to a quarterly record high of $120.9 million. The