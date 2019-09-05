Q1 2020 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Evertz First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. It is Thursday, September 5, 2019.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development. Please go ahead, Mr. Campbell.



Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Cody. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies conference call for our fiscal 2020 first quarter ended July 31, 2019, with Anthony Gridley, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell.



Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR. Anthony and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



I would like to begin by providing a few highlights and then Anthony will go into greater detail. First off, I'm very pleased to report sales for the first quarter fiscal 2020 of $103.4 million,