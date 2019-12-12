Q2 2020 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

It is Thursday, December 12, 2019.



Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Chantelle. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Evertz Technologies conference call for our fiscal 2020 second quarter ended October 31, 2019, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell. Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR on the company's -- and on the company's investor website. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions. I would like to start with a few highlights, and then Doug will provide additional details.



First off, I'm pleased to report sales for the second quarter