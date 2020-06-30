Q4 2020 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Evertz Q4 2020 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



It is Tuesday, June 30, 2020.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development. Please go ahead, Mr. Campbell.



Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Brad. Good afternoon, everyone, and. Welcome to the Evertz Technologies conference call for our fourth quarter ended April 30, 2020, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell. Please note that our financial press release and MD&A are now available on SEDAR. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



Before delving into our recent business results and outlook, I'd like to briefly address the extraordinary COVID situation. Evertz is a technical innovator delivering operational excellence, a fundamentally sound business