Sep 09, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Evertz Q1 2021 Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. It is Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development. Please go ahead, Mr. Campbell.
Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development
Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies Limited conference call for our fiscal 2021 first quarter ended July 31, 2020, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell.
Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.
Before delving into our recent business results and outlook, I'd like to briefly address the extraordinary COVID pandemic. The pandemic has created headwinds and significant challenges, delaying
Q1 2021 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 09, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...