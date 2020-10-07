Evertz Technologies Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 07, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Douglas A. DeBruin - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Chairman & Executive VP of Administration



Good morning, everybody. Different times these days, I guess. Okay. My name is Doug DeBruin. It's my pleasure as Chairman of the Board to welcome you to Evertz' 14th Annual Shareholders Meeting as a public company, and thank you all for being here today, whether virtually or in person.



We'll conduct official business and procedures of our annual meeting today, and I'm pleased to call this meeting to order.



With me today is -- via Teams meeting is Romo Magarelli, President and Chief Financial Officer of Evertz; also, Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, who will assist with the procedural matters and act as Secretary of the Meeting.



On the screen behind me, you'll find the agenda outlining the procedures of today's meeting. Following the completion of the formal business of the meeting, Doug Moore will report on Evertz' financial performance for fiscal year 2020. And then Romo will take you through an overview of the industry as well as an outlook at