Q2 2021 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 09, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Evertz Q2 2021 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President, Business Development. Please go ahead, sir.



Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Brandon. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Evertz Technologies conference call for fiscal 2021 second quarter ended October 31, 2020, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell.



Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR and the company's investor website. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



Before delving into our recent business results and outlook, I'd like to briefly address the extraordinary COVID pandemic. The pandemic has created headwinds and challenges, delaying customer deliveries, installations and impacting customer operations around the globe.