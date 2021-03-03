Q3 2021 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Q3 2021 conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development. Please go ahead, sir.



Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Cody. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies conference call for our fiscal 2021 third quarter ended January 31, 2021, with Doug Moore, Evertz's Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell.



Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR and on the company's investor website. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



I will begin by providing a few highlights, and then Doug will go into greater detail. First off, sales for the third quarter totaled $92.8 million. Our base is well diversified for the top 10 customers accounting for approximately 34% of sales during the