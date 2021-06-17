Q4 2021 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 17, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, Todd. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies conference call for our fourth quarter ended April 30, 2021, with Doug Moore, Evertz's Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell. Please note that our financial press release and MD&A are now available on SEDAR. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



Turning now to Evertz results. I'll begin with a few annual and fourth quarter highlights, following which Doug will provide greater detail. First off, I'm pleased to report sales for the fiscal year totaled $342.9 million, driven in part by the adoption of Evertz's new technologies. Annual net earnings