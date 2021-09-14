Q1 2022 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, Bobby. Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to the Evertz Technologies Limited conference call for our fiscal 2022 first quarter ended July 31, 2021, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell. Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then, open the call to your questions.



Turning now to Evertz results. I'd like to begin by providing a few highlights, and then Doug will go into greater detail. First off, I'm pleased to report sales for the first quarter totaled $97.2 million, up 72% from the first quarter last year. The strong rebound from our first fiscal