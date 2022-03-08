Q3 2022 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the Evertz Q3 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development. Please go ahead, sir.



Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies conference call for our fiscal 2022 third quarter ended January 31, 2022, with Doug Moore, Evertz's Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell.



Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR and on the company's website. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



Turning now to Evertz results. I'll begin by providing a few highlights, and then Doug will go into more detail.



First off, I'm very pleased to report that sales for the third quarter totaled $120.6 million, an increase of $27.8 million, up 30%, compared to $92