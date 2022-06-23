Q4 2022 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies Conference Call for our Fourth Quarter ended April 30, 2022 with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell. Please note that our financial press release and MD&A are now available on SEDAR. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



Turning now to Evertz' results. I'll begin with a few annual and fourth quarter highlights, following which Doug will provide more details. First off, I'm pleased to report sales for the fiscal quarter totaled $441 million, driven in part by the