Q1 2023 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Evertz Q1 Investor Call. Also note that the call is being recorded on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



Thank you, (inaudible). Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies Limited Conference Call for fiscal 2022 First Quarter ended July 31, 2022, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell. Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call for your questions.



Turning now to Evertz' results. I would like to begin by providing a few highlights, and then Doug will go into greater detail. First off, I'm pleased to report sales for the first quarter totaled $101.5 million, up 5% year